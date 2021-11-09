Yakima makes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available to children 5+

by Dylan Carter

Christopher Fitzhugh, 13, of Washington, laughs in relief that his shot didn't hurt, as Leah Napier, a certified clinical medical assistant, completes his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at a clinic held by Community of Hope, a community health organization, at the Washington School for Girls in southeast Washington. Several schools sent information about the vaccine drive to their students' families to ensure access to the vaccine, newly approved for children ages 12-15. "I wanted to get it out of the way," says Fitzhugh, "I'm not trying to get COVID and I'm trying to get vaccinated so I can see my friends."

YAKIMA, Wash. — Following approval from scientists at the state, local and federal levels, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is now available to those age 5 and older across Yakima County starting today.

The Yakima Health District (YHD) announced Tuesday that its mobile vaccine clinics are equipped to administer the 10 microgram dose of this vaccine to children between the ages of five and 11. This dose is one-third of the size of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone age 12+.

By getting vaccinated, children will not only have a reduced risk of contracting COVID-19, but they will become less likely to spread it to at-risk classmates, teachers, and family members.

Similar side effects to those experienced by adults will apply. That means any child who takes the vaccine may experience a sore arm near the injection site, a mild fever, nausea, fatigue, or chills.

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

“The Yakima Health District recommends that anyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective, and greatly reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said Dr. Neil Barg, YHD Health Officer. “Children can get COVID and some will need to be hospitalized. Many children can be infected but asymptomatic. If they are not vaccinated, the children could easily spread COVID to family and friends who are not vaccinated.”

Youth under 18 years of age will be required to get approval from a parent or guardian to get vaccinated. In addition to approval from the CDC, FDA, WA state government and subsequent advisory committees, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has reviewed all applicable data and green-lit this vaccine for children on the West Coast.

If you are interested in visiting a mobile vaccine clinic for you or your child, you can locate it at YakimaVaccines.org or by visiting the WA DOH’s Vaccine Locator tool.

