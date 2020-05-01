Yakima man admits to stabbing 73-year-old man to death, police say

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police say a 20-year-old Yakima man confessed to the April 22 stabbing death of 73-year-old Francis Gallagher.

Andrew Olsen, 20, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to Gallagher’s death.

Gallagher was found with multiple stab wounds in the 400 block of N. Sixth St in downtown Yakima on the night of the attack.

Olsen was arrested following an interview with police Thursday during which he reportedly admitted to the crime.

Police said this was the second time they had interviewed Olsen during the course of their investigation.

No other details were released.

