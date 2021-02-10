Yakima man arrested in drive-by shooting

Police say the man had been released from jail three weeks prior to the shooting

Photo Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting over the weekend that occurred near the Yakima Convention Center.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred over the weekend near the Yakima Convention Center.

Yakima police responded about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to reports that a man had shot at someone who was walking on North Eighth Street.

“The victim just happened to be walking in the area of Eighth Street in Yakima when a subject exited a vehicle and made some type of comment,” YPD Sgt. David Cortez said.

Cortez said the victim didn’t know the man or understand what he had said to him, but soon after, the suspect started shooting at the victim. The victim was not injured and was able to run away.

Officers found an 18-year-old man nearby who matched the description and had a sawed-off shotgun in his car. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an unlawful firearm and use or possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Cortez said the motive is unclear at this time, but investigators do not believe the incident was gang-related.

The man is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000. He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned on charges Feb. 22 in Yakima County Superior Court.

Authorities said the man had been released from jail just three weeks prior on Jan. 17 after serving time in connection with a stabbing in July 2019.

In that incident, the suspect — who was 17 at the time — accosted a 42-year-old man and demanded he hand over four quarters; police said when the man refused, the suspect stabbed him.

That case was initially opened in juvenile court, then remanded to superior court before finally being resolved in January 2020 in juvenile court. The man was convicted of second-degree assault and sentenced to 80 weeks in jail.

