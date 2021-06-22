Yakima man caught in Oregon with over 50lbs of meth, other drugs in car

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Oregon State Police

KLAMATH CO., Ore — Oregon State Police found over 55 pounds of methamphetamine, over two pounds of cocaine, and over 1,000 grams of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in a Yakima man’s car.

Troopers stopped a vehicle being driven by Daniel Ponce Gonzalez, 36, on Saturday for failure to drive within its lane on U.S. Highway 97.

RELATED: Yakima man caught with more than 85lbs of drugs in Oregon, according to OSP

Oregon State Police say during the traffic stop, Troopers noticed signs of criminal activity and were granted permission to search the vehicle.

Troopers found approximately 55.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, and 1,027 grams of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in the vehicle.

ANOTHER TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUGS OFF THE STREETS- KLAMATH COUNTY The search revealed approximately 55.1 lbs. of methamphetamine, approximately 2.2 lbs. of cocaine, and approximately 1,027 grams of suspected fentanyl pills- https://t.co/TE7WY8rGEM pic.twitter.com/kiyCjmxbFC — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 22, 2021

The passenger, Benjamin Madrigal Birrueta, 20, from Madera, California, was arrested as well.

The two were booked into the Klamath County Jail for a number of charges.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Homeland Security Agents and the DEA.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.