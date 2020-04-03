WSP: Yakima man crashes into semi, guardrail while under the influence

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA, Wash. – A 31-year-old Yakima man crashed into a semi-truck while allegedly driving under the influence on Thursday.

According to Washington State Patrol, Reynaldo Rocha was driving eastbound on I-82 near milepost 32 around 6:40 p.m. when he struck the semi and then struck a guardrail.

Reynaldo was injured and was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

The other driver was not injured.

Reynaldo was charged for driving under the influence.

Comments

comments