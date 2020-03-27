Yakima man fires gun at neighbor’s house, power transformer

YAKIMA, Wash. – A 60-year-old man is behind bars after shooting his gun in Yakima, leading to a police standoff.

According to the Yakima Police Department, just before 9 p.m. on Thursday night, the man, believed to have mental health issues, fired a gun at a power transformer and at a neighbor’s house.

Police then responded to the 2200 block of Summitview Avenue.

One of the man’s shots knocked out power to his and his neighbor’s house.

The man surrendered to police around 11:30 p.M. and police say he will be evaluated by a mental health professional.

He was booked into the Yakima County Jail for felony malicious mischief and illegally discharging a firearm in city limits.

