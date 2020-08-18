Yakima man forces woman, 69, out of her car and steals it as she calls the cops on him, police say

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima man allegedly forced a woman out of her car and stole it as she was calling the cops on him Tuesday morning.

Police say the 69-year-old woman noticed Barry G. Mitchell, 37, “behaving strangely” near her coworker’s car as she was getting to work near Fourth Avenue and Tieton Drive around 7:45 a.m.

The woman called 911 to report was she was seeing, and while she was on the phone, police say Mitchell went and opened the door to her KIA Sportage, forced her out of the car and stole it. No one was injured during the incident.

Less than an hour later, officers received a call from the 3900 block of Lincoln Ave. about a suspicious person who possibly committed an assault. Based on the caller’s description of the suspect, officers believed the suspect was Mitchell.

Officers located Mitchell near a home that was under construction, and he went inside the home to avoid getting arrested, police say. Officers surrounded the home and Mitchell was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the victim’s 2007 KIA Sportage was located in front of the home.

Further investigation revealed that Mitchell had tried to get into another vehicle while he was on Lincoln Avenue. Police say Mitchell had walked away from a nearby treatment facility just prior to the initial crime involving the 69-year-old woman.

Mitchell was booked into the Yakima County Department of Corrections for suspicion of second-degree robbery, second-degree trespassing and vehicle meddling.

Mrs. Barnes was very brave during this incident,” said Yakima Police Lieutenant Chad Stephens. “It was her detailed description of the suspect that allowed us to identify him prior to his arrest.”

Comments

comments