Yakima man injured in suspected DUI rollover crash on SR 240

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Yakima man was injured Thursday morning when he crashed a large pickup truck in a single-vehicle rollover on SR 240. Troopers believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Washington State Patrol says 46-year-old Julian McCarthy was driving eastbound on SR 240 about 13 miles north of West Richland when his black Ford F-350 left the road and rolled on its top around 10:54 a.m. The pickup came to a stop in the middle of the highway.

McCarthy was the sole occupant of the pickup. He was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His condition was not immediately available.

Troopers say McCarthy was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Criminal charges may be pending.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted WSP at the scene, said SR 240 was temporarily closed because of the crash.