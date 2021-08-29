Yakima man killed in car crash Sunday morning

by Margo Cady

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The occupant was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a Yakima man in his 70’s, was driving when the car veered right, hitting a bridge abutment on Interstate 82. The crash happened around milepost 31 on the west bound lanes. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

WSP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

