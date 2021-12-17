Yakima man logs first Omicron COVID-19 case in the county

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials have confirmed the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Yakima County after a male patient in his 30s recently tested positive for the virus.

According to an alert from the Yakima Health District, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the presence of Omicron after sequencing data was returned on Thursday, December 16.

EARLIER TODAY: Omicron variant detected in the Tri-Cities area in early December

YHD officials say that the man is currently recovering in isolation. They conducted contact tracing that found the man had recently traveled somewhere within the United States, where he was likely exposed to the latest variant of COVID-19.

Health officials want to remind the community that the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants is to get vaccinated and get a booster shot if applicable.

RELATED: Omicron variant spreading fast in Washington state

You can still make a difference by following simple guidelines like wearing masks indoors or in crowded outdoor environments, which are effective means of preventing community spread.

If you are exposed to COVID-19, or experience symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, you’re urged to get tested immediately.

“All these preventative measures will ensure that COVID-19 does not spread further throughout the county,” the YHD’s release stated.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.