Yakima man shoots, kills home invader in daughter’s bedroom

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in a Yakima home on Thursday night after allegedly sneaking into a young girl’s bedroom.

According to a press release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers responded to the 200-block of East N St around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. A 9-1-1 call was placed by a mother and resident of the home who reported that there was a burglar in her daughter’s bedroom.

The woman told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that her boyfriend had armed himself with a pistol and was having a confrontation with the burglar inside the home. Shortly after, the 9-1-1 call-taker heard yelling in the background before the sound of multiple gunshots reverberated through the phone.

When police arrived, they found the boyfriend waiting outside along with the female resident who placed the call and her six children between the ages of 7 and 14-years-old.

RELATED: Five children, one adult injured in rollover accident on I-82 in Zillah

Police entered the residence and found the suspect, who was identified as 38-year-old Joe Mendoza, dead from numerous gunshot wounds to the chest.

Detectives from the Y.P.D.’s Criminal Investigations Division are interviewing the six children and the couple who were in the home at the time of the shooting Additionally, investigators are in contact with the Yakima County Prosecutor to determine whether or not the boyfriend who fired the shots should face charges for the shooting.

“As we later learned, Mendoza was a neighbor, who lived next to the female and her boyfriend,” Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell is speaking with Cpt. Seely on Friday afternoon. Tune into KAPP-KVEW Local News at 5, 6, and 6:30 p.m. for further details; and keep up with YakTriNews.com for updates on this case.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Armed felon arrested after near 5-hour standoff in Toppenish

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.