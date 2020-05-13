Yakima man shot in head while driving with wife in car

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday night while driving with his wife in the car.

At about 10:25 p.m., police got a call from the man’s wife saying someone in a passing car shot her husband along Gordon Road near North Sixth Street.

Police said the victim, 39-year-old Danny Branscomb, was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” said Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely. “We believe the victim may have been targeted because of his known gang affiliation.”

Officers received reports of another vehicle in the area that may have been involved in the shooting, but they were unable to locate that vehicle. No suspects have been arrested.

Detectives with the Yakima Police Department are handling the investigation.

Comments

comments