Yakima man who shot, killed invader in daughter’s bedroom won’t face charges

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney and police investigators decided against charging a man who shot and killed a 38-year-old home invader after his soon-to-be stepdaughter came home to find the stranger in her bedroom.

According to a press release issued by the County Prosecutor, 34-year-old Gali Saltos won’t face murder charges for this incident. Authorities deducted that Saltos reacted out of self-defense to protect himself, his fiancé, and their six children who were all present at the time of the shooting.

Washington state law (RCW 9A.16.050) states the following:

Homicide is also justifiable when committed either:

(I) In the lawful defense of the slayer, or his or her husband, wife, parent, child, brother, or sister, or of any other person in his or her presence or company, when there is reasonable ground to apprehend a design on the part of the person slain to commit afelony or to do some greot personal injury to the slayer or to any such person, and there is imminent danger of such design being accomplished; or (2) In the actual resistance of an attempt to commit afelony up

All claims from Yakima police investigators and the family itself point toward this being an act of self-defense under applicable state law. Therefore, the family will be able to put this behind them and move forward without Saltos facing murder charges.

On June 24, 2021, the family including Saltos, his wife, and six children, returned to their home. One of the daughters went to her bedroom and found Jose Mendoza-Martinez, a stranger to the young girl, laying down in her bed. She quickly reported this to her parents and Saltos grabbed his gun before heading into the bedroom.

Saltos pointed his gun at Mendoza-Martinez as his family evacuated their home. Mendoza-Martinez made several threatening comments including but not limited to:

“I’m with Villalobos;”

“You’re a marked man;”

“Do you have a twenty-two? When I jump for that gun, you’re not going to like it.”

Mendoza-Martinez attempted to get off the bed and head for the bedroom door several times, but Saltos pushed him back each time. Finally, Mendoza-Martinez lunged at Saltos, who fired five shots that killed his target.

The family complied with Yakima Police from start to finish. Saltos left the home, put his firearm on the tire of his truck, and answered all of the police detectives’ questions with no problem. Meanwhile, authorities determined that the suspect entered through the bedroom window by removing a fan and climbing inside.

