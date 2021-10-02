Yakima mobile vaccination clinics offer Pfizer booster shot

Health officials plan to bring back drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District is now administering booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at its mobile vaccination clinics across Yakima County.

“We do know that with a Delta variant, it’s more contagious and it spreads faster too, so it’s very critical for these high risk groups to be able to have access to this booster dose,” said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez, Communications Specialist with the Yakima Health District.

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose can be administered after at least six months have passed since completing the second dose. The booster is recommended for:

People 65 years of age and older

People 18 years of age and older living in a long-term care setting

People 50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions or those at increased risk of social inequities

People who are 18-49 years of age with underlying medical conditions

People 18-64 years of age who are at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupational or institutional setting

Badillo-Sanchez said the health district is administering about 60 to 100 vaccinations every day through its mobile vaccine clinics.

“All vaccines are still effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Badillo-Sanchez said. “This booster dose is just a further protection.”

The Yakima Health District is offering mobile vaccination clinics over the weekend, including:

Friday, Oct. 1 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Central Washington State Fair, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima

Saturday, Oct. 2 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Central Washington State Fair, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima

Sunday, Oct. 3 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Central Washington State Fair, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fiesta Foods, 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd. #3615 in Yakima 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fiesta Foods, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside



More information about vaccination locations can be found at yakimavaccines.org.

Local testing sites have been overwhelmed with people wanting to know if they’re positive for COVID-19. Badillo-Sanchez said the Yakima Valley College site administers about 600 tests per day and the Sunnyside Community Center site administers about 200.

That’s why health district officials plan to reinstate the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park.

“That’s still in the planning phases and we still haven’t announced quite yet what those hours are, but that is our goal: to have it open up by October 18,”

More information about COVID-19 testing sites can be found at yakimatesting.org.

