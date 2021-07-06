Yakima murder suspect arrested at Richland park

This is the second arrest in a gang-related, mistaken identity shooting June 10

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

RICHLAND, Wash. — A 27-year-old man accused of being the driver in a fatal drive-by shooting in Yakima was arrested over the weekend at Howard Amon Park in Richland.

The Richland Police Department reportedly received an anonymous tip about 3:45 p.m. Saturday that Sergio Perez — a documented gang member wanted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting — was spotted at the park.

“He was arrested without incident and he was booked into the Benton County Jail for his warrants,” Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said.

Perez is accused of driving the car during a fatal shooting June 10th that took the life of 30-year-old Oscar Hondal-Lopez and injured his wife, 27-year-old Patricia Leija.

According to court documents, Hondal-Lopez and Leija were driving around looking for a house they had seen for sale online and had pulled over to check their phones for directions, when another car pulled up and its passengers started “flashing gang signs.”

Investigators said the suspects thought they recognized the couple’s car as one used in a previous shooting by a rival gang.

“It basically boils down to the fact that it appears to be mistaken identity,” Seely said.

Police said Hondal-Lopez attempted to drive away, but the car followed and the passengers shot at them; a short while later, he lost control of the vehicle near Cornell Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard and crashed through a fence into an unoccupied pickup truck.

Hondal Lopez died at the scene from his gunshot wounds and Leija was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment. Investigators were able to identify Perez as the driver in the incident through surveillance video and witness statements.

Police have also arrested 19-year-old Rogelio Sosa on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance for reportedly helping to hide the suspect’s car after the shooting. According to court documents, two passengers believed to be the shooters in the incident have not been arrested.

“There’s definitely people of interest that we’re looking into, but we’re not ready to name suspects yet,” Seely said.

Yakima County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the Cornell Avenue shooting. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-248-9980, visiting the Yakima County Crime Stoppers website or with the P3 Tips app.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Kennewick Fire Department is “inundated” with fireworks incidents

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.