Yakima nonprofit helps homeless youth, donates 120 backpacks filled with supplies

YAKIMA, Wash. — A local nonprofit is helping out homeless youth during the pandemic by providing much-needed hygiene items.

Over the weekend, the Junior League of Yakima put together about 120 care packages.

Members gathered outside Third Street in downtown Yakima to put all the needed supplies inside backpacks — all while wearing face masks and social distancing.

Each care package contained a mini hairbrush, a first aid kit, socks, soap, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, lip balm, a shaving kit, a toothbrush kit, hand wipes, Band-Aids, tissues, hair ties, deodorant, a water bottle, a space blanket, Q-tips, a whistle and mouthwash.

Members delivered 25 backpacks to the family shelter at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission and sent the other 95 to Rod’s House, a resource center for homeless youth.

