Yakima nutrition coach teaches virtual cooking classes amid COVID-19 restrictions

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — As the COVID-19 shutdown continues, a Yakima nutrition business has transitioned to virtual cooking classes.

Healthy Eats Nutrition Services provides individual health coaching and exercise program planning, as well as healthy cooking classes, which are now being done through Facebook Live.

Attendees pay $10 dollars and get invited to a private Facebook group where owner Elaina Moon — and sometimes other guest chefs — show them how to create a pre-determined list of dishes.

People can ask questions and comment during the demonstration; if they can’t watch when the video goes live, they can play it back later.

“My favorite part is feeling like there’s some normalcy to it, you know, being able to interact with people,” owner Elaina Moon said.

The next class, “Cooking From Your Pantry: Asian With A Twist,” is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Recipes include:

General Tso’s Crispy Cauliflower

Tomato Poke with Crispy Rice Paper Bowls

Thai Chili Pizza

Mu Shu Tacos

Sweet and Savory Korean Mushroom Burger

Miso Soup with Greens

Pina Colada Sorbet with Toasted Coconut

Registration and other information can be found on the Healthy Eats Nutrition Services website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments