Yakima officers arrest man suspected of attacking woman with knife at Fred Meyer

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA, Wash. – A man accused of slashing a woman’s neck at Fred Meyer in Yakima has been arrested.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Muhammad Haris Tariq is accused of attacking the woman with a knife on Saturday afternoon. The woman was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, deputies got word that Tariq was at a home in the 11000 block of Tieton Drive and was refusing to leave.

K9 Simcoe and Deputy Panattoni arrived and recognized the suspect to be Tariq.

Backup arrived and Tariq was taken into custody.

