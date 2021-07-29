One dead, three injured in head-on collision north of Wapato

by Dylan Carter

WAPATO, Wash. — Roughly one mile of Yakima Valley Highway was closed on Thursday afternoon after a head-on collision claimed the life of a driver near I-82 and the Yakima River.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell spoke to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Schilperoort about the incident. He confirmed that one person has died and two other were injured in the crash.

Yakima Police were called around 2:30 p.m. on July 29, 2021, for an accident on the Yakima Valley Highway. The 9-1-1 caller said that the driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata swerved into the wrong lane, causing a head-on collision with a GMC Yukon, which had three occupants.

Authorities confirm that the driver of the Sonata was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased individual has not been revealed at this time.

Each of the occupants of the Yukon suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Yakima County officials confirmed that at least two of the victims were transported to Yakima Valley Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for their injuries.

Yakima County officials are still investigating the accident and will remain on the scene to assess the situation. At this time, it’s unclear whether impairment from drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in this accident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of this crash. If you plan on traveling through the area, please be wary of traffic and detours.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are announced.

