Yakima opens additional cooling center

YAKIMA, Wash. — As triple digit heat radiates through the region, staying cool is an utmost priority. We are seeing cooling centers pop-up throughout the northwest, and the city of Yakima has just opened a new location.

The Yakima Health District (YHD) is recommending that you stay indoors in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible, according to the City of Yakima website. In addition, the recommend drinking plenty of fluids, limiting outdoor activity, using sunscreen and wearing light colored clothing.

There are two cooling centers currently operating in Yakima:

The Washington Fruit Community Center

602 N. Fourth Street, Yakima, WA

Sunday, June 27th, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Harmen Center

101 N. 65th Avenue, Yakima, WA

Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday, 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM

The excessive heat warning will be in effect through Thursday, July 1st, 2021.

