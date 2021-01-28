Yakima organizations team up for mask giveaway

YAKIMA, Wash. — In times of hardship, community members need to band together more than ever. That’s why three organizations are joining forces to provide masks for those in need.

On January 28 and 29, these organizations will distribute masks at the Yakima County Development Association location at 10 N 9th Street. Two other organizations — The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CWHCC) and the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce (GYCC) — Are contributing to the event as well.

This initiative is aimed at small business owners looking to protect themselves, their employees, their customers and their families from the COVID-19 pandemic. These masks will be given away for free as a courtesy to the community.

Community members are also invited to participate in the event and receive masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mask pickup will be contactless by the design of the event organizers. The distribution will take place on the north side of the building located at the aforementioned address. There will also be signs to direct event-goers on how to participate.

The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce aims to help Hispanic, Latinx, and Chicanx businesses operating in and out of the Yakima region. Their goal is to “establish strategic, long-lasting business partnerships through dialogue and education.”

Meanwhile, the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce promotes diversity in the Yakima business community with “positive, active leadership aimed at creating a cohesive, successful business climate.”

The Yakima County Development Association is dedicated to promoting a greater quality of life for individuals throughout the region.

