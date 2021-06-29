Yakima P.D. needs your help to find this missing person

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Treavor O. Babcock (Image credit: Yakima Police Department, Facebook)

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a young man who has been reported missing in the region.

According to social media posts by the Yakima Police Department, 19-year-old Trevor O. Babcock has not been seen by his family or friends in 11 days. He left home on June 18, 2021, and was last seen on Nob Hill Blvd on June 22, 2021.

Per Yakima Police, Trevor is six feet tall and weighs approximately 215 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. The YPD did not specify any defining scars, marks, or tattoos that Babcock would be identifiable by.

If you have any information that may contribute to their search, you’re urged to contact the Yakima Police Department. Detective M. Lee is available at (509) 571-0118.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued if/when further information comes to light.

