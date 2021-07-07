Yakima parks host free concerts, outdoor movies

Events planned for Fridays, Sundays through August

YAKIMA, Wash. — After a break last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, Yakima Parks and Recreation is back with its annual outdoor movie and concert series starting this weekend.

“It’s time for people to come on back out, here at Franklin Park, at Miller, Martin Luther King, Jr. or even for movies at Chesterley and enjoy each other, enjoy our weather and enjoy some free entertainment,” Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said.

The Summer Sunset Concert Series will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays at Franklin Park, 2101 Tieton Drive:

July 9 — DieBruder (classic rock)

July 16 — Star Anna (alt-country)

July 23 — Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys (acoustic, alternative rock, pop, folk, R&B blend)

July 30 — Talbott Brothers (folk rock)

Aug. 6 — Bodies on the Beach (indie rock)

Aug. 13 — Massy Ferguson (Americana)

Viva La Musica concerts will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays at Miller Park, on the corner of North Fourth Street and East E Street:

July 11 — Cruzados Musical

July 18 — Los de Alla

July 25 — Destinados

Other Viva La Musica concerts will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, on the corner of South Eighth Street and East Beech Street:

Aug. 1 — Los Nuevos Sierreños

Aug. 8 — Banda Reyna de Sur

Aug. 15 — Los Nuevos Principes de al Banda

The final Viva La Musica concert will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Miller Park and will feature Mariachi Barajas, Rafaga de Tierra Caliente and Mariachi Barajas.

The Outdoor Summer Cinema Series will be held at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday nights at Chesterley Park, on the corner of 40th Avenue and River Road:

July 11 — Matilda

July 18 — Coco

July 25 — Dolittle

Aug. 1 — Playing with Fire

Aug. 8 — Avengers Endgame

Aug. 16 — Frozen

More information on Yakima Parks and Recreation summer events can be found here or by calling 509-575-6020.

