Yakima PD: 11-time felon, wanted sex offender flees traffic stop while high on drugs

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 11-time felon wanted for failure to register as a sex offender allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Yakima early Saturday while high on drugs.

Yakima police said Raymond Jordan, 58, was pulled over in a Ford Explorer at East Chestnut Avenue and Union Street around 12:45 a.m. for driving with plates that expired in February 2019.

The officer who stopped him noted that Jordan was sweating profusely, reaching down between the door and the driver’s seat and was not rolling down his window.

The officer believed he might have been reaching for a weapon, so he started to open the car door.

Suddenly, Jordan put both hands on the steering wheel and sped away, tires screeching. The officer said he had to step back to avoid getting his feet run over, court documents said.

As the officer chased the Explorer with his siren on, he witnessed Jordan run a stop sign while driving at high speeds and decided to stop the pursuit. He gave a description of the suspect over his police radio.

The officer looked up Jordan’s plate number and found that it was registered to a home on Union Street. As he waited for Jordan to return to the home, another officer saw a man on foot at South Eighth Street and East Yakima Avenue who matched the suspect’s description, court documents said.

Police said the man smelled of intoxicants, and his eyes were bloodshot with dilated pupils. He had marijuana blunts in his pocket and a meth pipe hidden in his sock.

When an officer asked how much Jordan had to drink, he replied, “a lot.” Jordan also said he’d smoked marijuana an a little bit of meth.

His blood alcohol content was at about 0.035, which is below the legal limit of 0.08. However, police said he was showed obvious signs of impairment.

Additionally, Jordan had outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Police said he’s had four failure to register convictions, five third-degree assault convictions, a forgery conviction and a third-degree rape conviction.

Jordan was arrested and booked at the Yakima County jail on suspicion of DUI, use of drug paraphernalia and his warrants.

Comments

comments