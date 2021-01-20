Yakima PD needs help locating missing 17-year-old girl

Image Courtesy of the Yakima Police Department, FB 17-year-old Karizma Flores, hasn't been seen since she left her residence in West Yakima on Saturday, Jan. 16th

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in locating a young girl who went missing from her West Yakima home on Saturday, January 16.

According to the YPD Facebook page, the missing person is a 17-year-old girl named Karizma Flores. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie.

Authorities say that Flores’ social media accounts made it seem like she may harm herself.

Anyone with information regarding Karizma’s whereabouts should call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

