YPD seeks occupants of van who witnessed fatal motorcycle collision

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Yakima Police, Twitter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police officers are looking for witnesses who were present for a fatal pedestrian/motorcycle collision that claimed the life of a 58-year-old man on Saturday night.

According to a press release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers responded to the 500-block of Fair Ave around 7:55 p.m. on October 2 for reports of a motorcycle collision. When they arrived, police found the pedestrian unresponsive in the roadway.

YPD officers called for an ambulance to transport the victim to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Local authorities have since identified the man as Timothy Dewitt of Yakima.

Meanwhile, other police officers spoke to the motorcycle rider—a 27-year-old man from Toppenish. He told YPD officers that he was headed southbound on Fair Ave at Maple St and that he was passing two cars that were in the left turn storage lane when he collided with the victim.

“We are asking for help from the community as we investigate this collision,” Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said. “The motorcyclist passed a white, fifteen-passenger van just prior to the collision. We need the occupants of that van or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Yakima Police Officer Jim Yates at 575-6246.”

Local police officers added that the motorcycle rider suffered some minor injuries and that an autopsy for the victim has yet to be scheduled.

