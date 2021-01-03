Yakima PD say man attacked mother of his child, killed passenger in a wrong-way crash

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Photo: Yakima PD

A man brutally attacked the mother of his child and then drove the wrong way on a highway, killing one passenger and injuring another Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department.

Just after 4 p.m. Jan. 1st, police were dispatched to the area of 9th Ave. and Chestnut Ave. after hearing a report of a 33-year-old male assaulting a 30-year-old female.

According to the report, as officers were responding, they were told the male had run over the unconscious female with his truck and taken a small child from the victim’s vehicle.

The female was “severely injured” and taken to Virginia Mason Memorial

Hospital in Yakima where was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for a higher level of care, the release said.

The male suspect then dropped the two-year-old child off with family in the Wapato area before driving the wrong way on Highway 97, the release said.

Officials say that moments later, the suspect’s vehicle collided head-on with another car, killing one passenger and injuring another with broken bones.

The suspect “suffered considerable injuries to his legs” and was later flown to Harborview Media Center in Seattle, the release said.

Police say there is a history of domestic violence between the male suspect and female victim.

The child was located and turned over to Washington State Child Protective Services, the release said.

Yakima Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (509) 575-6200.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2019 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.