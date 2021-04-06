Yakima Pilot Community Vaccination Center extends hours of operation

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Officials from the Yakima Pilot Community Vaccination Center (CVC) announced that the site will expand its hours of operation to accommodate the needs of the community.

According to a release issued by the Yakima Health District this evening, the site will now operate from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. daily. With a more limited schedule, the site has already administered nearly 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since opening on March 31, 2021.

On-site registration is available for those who need it, but participants are asked to schedule an appointment ahead of time at the state’s Prep Mod site. Please be advised that the Phase Finder tool has been discontinued and will not be necessary when providing proof of eligibility. However, if you’re making an appointment for your second shot, you’ll need to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as proof.

RELATED: Grand opening held for Yakima mass vaccination site

Like the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site, most of the location’s vaccinations occur inside of the participant’s car. Those driving to the site are advised to enter through the Gate 15 entrance off Pacific Ave. However, site officials understand that not everyone who needs a vaccination has a car. If you arrive on foot, you should prepare to use the Gate 1 entrance off Fair Ave.

Located at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave), the Yakima Pilot CVC is currently scheduled to operate for roughly eight more weeks, according to public health officials. It is a joint project between the Yakima Health District, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), the Washington Department of Health (DOH) and Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.

COVID-19 HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Heritage University loans freezer for vaccine storage

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.