Yakima Police: 20-year-old has been missing since March 2021

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — The family and friends of 20-year-old Richard A. Medina have not seen their loved one since the end of March 2021. Now, Yakima police officers are asking for the community’s help in finding him.

According to a social media post by the Yakima Police on both Facebook and Twitter, Medina is about six feet tall and weighs roughly 125 lbs. He has brown eyes, a light mustache, and black hair, which was kept short based on the photograph provided by local authorities. Please be advised that his hair and mustache may not be exactly the same right now as this photo was taken before Medina went missing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Richard Medina, you are urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 509-575-6200 and reference case number 21Y021152.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further information regarding Medina’s whereabouts is revealed.

