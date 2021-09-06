Yakima Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
YAKIMA, Wash. –Yakima Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old, Arianna Robinson, who is missing out of Yakima, WA.
Robinson is described as a female, Black/Non-Hispanic, five feet, six inches tall, 130 pounds, and brown eyes and brown hair.
RECENT: Toppenish brothers, 12 & 13, have been missing for 2 weeks
If you have any information about Arianna’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Yakima Police Department 509-575-3012.
You can also contact WSP Missing Persons Unit at 1-800-543-5678 for additional information.
