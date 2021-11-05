Yakima police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway
YAKIMA, Wash. — After a teenager ran away from home, local police officers are asking for the community’s help to locate him. While few details are being revealed about the circumstances of his disappearance, police are labeling him as a runaway.
According to a social media post from the Yakima Police Dept., 15-year-old Erik Cloud-Washington was reported missing. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. Cloud-Washington has brown hair and dark eyes, as shown in the photo above.
Anyone with information that may contribute to the police investigation is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department as soon as possible. You can do so by calling 9-1-1 or YPD dispatch at (509) 575-6200.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.
