Yakima police arrest DUI suspect with drugs, gun and baby in the backseat

Photo: Yakima PD

YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima police officers arrested a man for drinking and driving after finding him sleeping in a running vehicle with a child in the backseat.

That’s according to the department, who said they also found drugs, cash and a firearm on him,

“Luckily, officers to to him before he hurt anyone,” the department wrote in a Tweet.

Yesterday, officers were dispatched to a man sleeping in a running vehicle with a child in the back seat. After investigating, the man was arrested, had drugs, cash and firearm on him. Luckily, officers got to him before he hurt anyone #felongunjail #dontdrinkdrive pic.twitter.com/FAICRjOpbJ — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) March 23, 2020

