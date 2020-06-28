Yakima police arrest man in connection with homicide

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide after hearing more than a dozen shots fired in an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of the 1300 block of South 18 Ave. around 12:40 a.m. Shortly after, authorities say they heard 10-15 gunshots coming from a nearby apartment complex.

Police say they saw a 40-year-old man running from the scene. Upon arrival, police found a 74-year-old woman who had died after being shot several times.

The suspect was booked in the Yakima County Jail on first degree murder charges, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

