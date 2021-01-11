Yakima police ask for help in finding 16-year-old runaway
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for the community to be on the lookout for a teenage boy who they say ran away from home.
According to the department, they are looking for 16-year-old Humberto Angel Flores III.
Humberto is 5’8” tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans and light-coloreds shoes.
Anyone with information on where Humberto could be is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
