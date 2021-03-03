Yakima police ask residents for traffic complaints

Officers plan to use complaints to target areas for traffic enforcement

Credit: Yakima Police Department The Yakima Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying roadways with inattentive, unsafe or hazardous drivers.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying roadways with inattentive, unsafe or hazardous drivers.

“In 2021, we have seen a total of 275 collisions to date, with the two most common reasons that result in a collision identified as inattention to other drivers or traffic issues and following too close to other vehicles,” the department said in a Facebook post.

According to police, that number includes 141 non-injury collisions, 87 hit and run collisions, 26 injury collisions and 21 collisions where it’s unknown if anyone was injured. Officers want to prevent those numbers from going up and hopefully decrease them by targeting traffic problem areas across the city.

“Are you tired of speeding vehicles in your neighborhood, stop signs that are merely a suggestion, and drivers who are more attuned to their cell phone than the roadway?” the department asked in the post.

Police are asking residents to comment on that Facebook post with their traffic complaints. As of Tuesday evening, the post had garnered more than 850 comments about intersections, school zones and city streets that tend to have traffic incidents or where residents see drivers violating traffic laws.

Each week over the next few months, the officers will pick a roadway, neighborhood or an area in town mentioned in the comment section to focus their traffic enforcement efforts on. According to the post, the department will announce the results of their efforts on social media.

