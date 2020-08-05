Yakima police asking for community’s help in finding missing woman

David Mann
Posted:
Updated:
by David Mann
Missing Yakima Woman

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are asking for the community’s help in finding a woman who’s been missing since July 12.

Police say Savannah Savala, 34, travels between Yakima and Puyallup, and she was was last seen around the casinos in the Puyallup area. A friend is worried about her.

Information about her disappearance appears to be extremely limited at this time.

Savala is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Det. R. Yates at 509-249-6834.

MISSING PERSONYakima Police Detectives are asking for the community's help in locating Savannah Savala, who is…

Posted by Yakima Police Department on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Comments

comments