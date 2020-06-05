Yakima police chief addresses rumors, says there is ‘zero indication’ of violent protests Friday night

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray addressed rumors about violent protests set to take place in Yakima Friday night, saying there is “zero indication” that these rumors are true.

Murray said the East Yakima Walmart on East Chestnut Avenue has closed for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution. The Walmart is not letting anyone into the parking lot and has security there.

Murray said he’s been in contact with the organizers of a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Friday night, which are the same people who have been protesting without incident all week.

He added that even if the rumors were true, Yakima police are prepared.

