Yakima police resolve potential bomb threat at Federal Courthouse

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

































UPDATE as of 1:35 p.m. on April 6, 2021: Yakima Police say that the issue has been resolved and business in the area is cleared to resume. Roadways are currently in the process of re-opening, local law enforcement says. No further details have been provided at this time.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local law enforcement is on the scene at the Federal Courthouse building in Yakima, evacuating the area due to a potential threat.

Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely confirmed that local law enforcement is investigating this as a potential bomb threat. According to Cpt. Seely, U.S. Marshall assigned to check packages coming in and out of the federal courthouse detected suspicious materials in a package around 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday.

The contents of this package were similar to the materials necessary to build a bomb. He promptly informed local law enforcement, who sprung into action. The Federal Courthouse located at 25 S 3rd St in Yakima is closed off to the public as police have blocked off all roads within the perimeter of the building.

Loading Player…

Above, you can find our live feed from the Legends Casino and Hotel SkyCam pointing toward the Liberty Building in Yakima.

According to social media posts by the Yakima Police Department, all citizens are being asked to avoid the Federal Courthouse building. Additionally, Yakima police officers ask that any commuters who generally travel near the building avoid it at this time.

Horace Ward with Yakima Valley Emergency Management provided additional context. He says that ATF, FBI, US Marshalls, Richland Bomb Squad, local police and EMS crews are currently on the scene awaiting further instruction and investigating the incident.

Sources indicate that the bomb squad is heading inside the building shortly. Expect the area to be blocked off for at least another hour and a half.

This is a breaking news story. Further information will be provided once it becomes available to the public. That will come in the form of an update to this article and/or a new article entirely. Keep it locked to KAPP-KVEW for further coverage of this incident.

LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: ‘The worst case imaginable’: Kennewick man pleads for help finding missing dog

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.