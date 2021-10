Yakima Police: Have you seen this 11-year-old?

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police are asking for your help in finding a runaway juvenile.

Kennedie Hernandez

11-years-old

4’9-11”

135lb

Baggy blue jeans

Black shoes

Black t-shirt

Black sweatshirt

Hernandez was last seen at Lewis and Clark Middle School Thursday, October 28, 2021.

If you know where she is, please contact Yakima Police:

Phone Emergency: Dial 911

Non-emergency: 509-575-6200

