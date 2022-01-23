Yakima police investigating a ‘critical incident’ Sunday

by Margo Cady

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is investigating a ‘critical incident’ that closed down an intersection on Sunday.

YPD was in pursuit of an armed suspect in a robbery case around 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 23rd. The suspect was stopped around North 5th Avenue and East Martin Luther King Boulevard.

YPD officers involved in a critical incident at 5th Ave and MLK. Officers were attempting to stop an armed suspect from a robbery. The suspect exited the vehicle with a shotgun. The suspect was shot one time and then struck by a patrol car. He was conscious when he left the pic.twitter.com/a7wXmp4wet — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) January 23, 2022

When the suspect, a man, exited the vehicle, they were holding a shotgun. YPD officers then shot the man one time and struck him with a patrol car.

Officials say the suspect was conscious when he left the scene. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

YPD was joined by the Yakima Valley Independent Shoot Team (SVIU) to help process the scene. No officers were injured in this incident.

This isa developing news story; this article will be updated as details become available.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.