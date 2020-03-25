Man assaulted ex-girlfriend, abducted 3-year-old daughter, Yakima police say

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police say a Portland man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and tried to flee with their 3-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

Carlos Ochoa, 28, is accused of entering the woman’s home without permission in the 1400 block of W. Chestnut Ave. around 11:20 a.m. Police said Ochoa assaulted her, then left with a 3-year-old girl who they share custody of.

Officers notified Union Gap Police and Yakima County deputies. Together, they were able to locate the suspect driving on I-82 near exit 40, attempting to leave Yakima, police said.

The girl was located inside the car and was returned to her mother safely.

Ochoa was arrested on charges of domestic violence, burglary and second-degree assault. He was booked at the Yakima County jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

