Yakima police looking for 16-year-old boy missing for two weeks

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police need help finding a 16-year-old boy who’s been missing for two weeks.

Police said Wednesday that Juan Heath-Garibay, 16, was last seen Sept. 2. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black Nike shoes.

Heath-Garibay is about 5’9″, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to call 911 or YPD’s nonemergency dispatch line at 509-575-6200.