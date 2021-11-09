Yakima Police looking for a runaway teen

YAKIMA, Wash. — (Updated 11/9/2021 @ 8:15 a.m.) Yakima Police are asking for your help in locating a teenager listed as a runaway, 17-year-old Anahi Campos.

  • 17-years-old
  • Brown eyes
  • 5’4″ tall
  • Approximately 110lbs.
  • YPD posted on Facebook that Campos “left home in the early morning hours of October 31, 2021.”

 

 

 

If you know where Anahi may be, please call 911.

Erik Cloud-Washington FOUND: Erik Cloud-Washington

  • YPD posted on Facebook at 11-9-2021 at 8 a.m. Erik has been located and is safe.
  • 15-year-old
  • He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.
  • YPD posted his information on their Facebook on Friday, November 5, 2021.

 

