Yakima Police looking for a runaway teen

YAKIMA, Wash. — (Updated 11/9/2021 @ 8:15 a.m.) Yakima Police are asking for your help in locating a teenager listed as a runaway, 17-year-old Anahi Campos.

Anahi Campos

17-years-old

Brown eyes

5’4″ tall

Approximately 110lbs.

YPD posted on Facebook that Campos “left home in the early morning hours of October 31, 2021.”

If you know where Anahi may be, please call 911.

FOUND: Erik Cloud-Washington

YPD posted on Facebook at 11-9-2021 at 8 a.m. Erik has been located and is safe.

15-year-old

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.

YPD posted his information on their Facebook on Friday, November 5, 2021.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF: