Yakima police looking for man who’s been missing for a week

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department needs help tracking down a man who’s been missing for a week.

Police say George Wise was reported missing on July 8.

“We want to make sure that George is OK,” police said in a Facebook post.

If you know where George is, you’re asked to contact Det. Pepper at 509-575-6206.

