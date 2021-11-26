Yakima Police looking for missing 35-year-old woman

UPDATE: YPD officers announced that Lynnita has been found safe.

YAKIMA, Wash.– Yakima Police are looking for 35-year-old Native Yakima woman Lynnita Beth Ann Miller, according to a Facebook post.



Lynnita Beth Ann Miller

5’3″ Tall

150 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police said, “Lynnita is known to stay in the area of the Sarg Hubbard Park, along the river.”

If you know where Lynnita is, please contact Yakima Police. For emergencies, call 911 or YPD’s non-emergency number 509-575-6200.

