Yakima Police looking for missing 35-year-old woman
UPDATE: YPD officers announced that Lynnita has been found safe.
YAKIMA, Wash.– Yakima Police are looking for 35-year-old Native Yakima woman Lynnita Beth Ann Miller, according to a Facebook post.
- 5’3″ Tall
- 150 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Police said, “Lynnita is known to stay in the area of the Sarg Hubbard Park, along the river.”
If you know where Lynnita is, please contact Yakima Police. For emergencies, call 911 or YPD’s non-emergency number 509-575-6200.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Kennewick Police arrest the father of a 14-day old baby with a skull fracture
- Yakima grocery store theft leads to dangerous 14-hour SWAT standoff
- Kennewick felon faces maximum sentence for raping young girls & fleeing the country
- Vehicle break-ins on the rise at Badger Mountain and Candy Mountain trailhead parking lots
- ‘My whole life was in my billfold:’ Richland grandmother pickpocketed while holiday shopping
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.