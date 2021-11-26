Yakima Police looking for missing 35-year-old woman

Amanda Mason,
Posted:
Updated:
by Amanda Mason

UPDATE: YPD officers announced that Lynnita has been found safe.

YAKIMA, Wash.– Yakima Police are looking for 35-year-old Native Yakima woman Lynnita Beth Ann Miller, according to a Facebook post.

260846854 265887842239427 5223024890810256021 N
Lynnita Beth Ann Miller

  • 5’3″ Tall
  • 150 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Police said, “Lynnita is known to stay in the area of the Sarg Hubbard Park, along the river.”

If you know where Lynnita is, please contact Yakima Police. For emergencies, call 911 or YPD’s non-emergency number 509-575-6200.

 

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip