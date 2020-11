On Sunday 15-year old Jayde Q. Decorteau ran away from her home. four days later, she still hasn’t been located.Jayde was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a grey zip up hoody.

She is 5’00 and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 and reference case number is 20Y045147.