Yakima Police looking to identify a suspect connected to a recent theft

277659040 341296331365244 3258098269584932650 NYAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police need your help identifying a man they said attempted to use a stolen credit card at the Walmart on 6600 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

Police posted pictures of the suspect and asked anyone with information who could identify the person in the pictures to contact Detective Medina (509)-575-6203 or through his email Arturo.medina@yakimawa.gov.

