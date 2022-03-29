Yakima Police looking to identify a suspect connected to a recent theft
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police need your help identifying a man they said attempted to use a stolen credit card at the Walmart on 6600 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.
Police posted pictures of the suspect and asked anyone with information who could identify the person in the pictures to contact Detective Medina (509)-575-6203 or through his email Arturo.medina@yakimawa.gov.
