Yakima police make 48th DUI arrest of 2021

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department made their 48th DUI arrest of the year on Thursday morning.

The single-car crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 700 block of South 20th Avenue.

Police say when they arrived they saw the driver trying to walk away from the scene of the crash.

“The driver was obviously intoxicated and had sustained minor injuries from the collision,” the department wrote in a statement about the incident.

The driver was arrested for DUI, hit-and run and driving with an invalid license.

According to YPD, this DUI arrest marks the 48th DUI arrest in the city so far in 2021.

“Please use a designated driver or rideshare app when enjoying the fruits of our valley,” the department wrote.

