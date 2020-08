Yakima police need help finding missing man

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

Police say Cesar Marquez-Martinez, 44, has black hair and and brown eyes. He’s 6-feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

No other information was released about Marquez-Martinez other than the fact he’s listed as a missing person.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact YPD Det. R. Yates at 509-249-6834.

Comments

comments