YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a porch pirate.

Police said a man was caught on camera stealing packages from the area of South 88th Avenue and Occidental Road.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Det. Sutton at 509-575-6281.

